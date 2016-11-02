Police want more CCTV cameras in markets

Plagued by growing incidents of armed robbery and chain snatching, West Division police have decided to make it their priority to bring down the crime rate. One of the steps is installing CCTV cameras in key areas.

Petty criminals are usually busy during this time of the year, especially in commercial areas such as Cottonpet, City Market and Chikpet. The Majestic bus terminus and railway stations are also targets, say police officers.

In 2016, 35 cases of bag lifting were reported of which only 11 were solved. The same year saw 47 cases of chain snatching and 54 of armed robbery.

“We have managed to bust major bag lifting and pickpocket gangs that used to come to the city from other States. Our main headache now is armed robbery, which is carried out in interior roads and arterial stretches like Outer Ring Road and Nice Road,” said a senior police officer.

There are plans to have 30 CCTV cameras in each of the 16 police stations under the division.

“The sites include Mysuru Road flyover and some interior roads. We will be able to identify the burglars with ease once the cameras are in place and they will also serve as a deterrent,” he said.

Police officers hope that the CCTV cameras along with good-old fashioned detective work will help bring down the crime rate.

“We have identified stretches that are vulnerable to such crimes and have deployed decoys in all these areas. Besides, we have asked our team to maintain a rapport with the owners of tea shops and petty shops,” added the officer. The police are interacting requesting traders to fix CCTV cameras outside their shops.

Petty criminals are usually busy during this time of the year, especially in commercial areas such as Cottonpet, City Market and Chikpet