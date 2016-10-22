Police vehicle hits two-wheeler

A couple and their toddler had a narrow escape when a police vehicle allegedly brushed a two-wheeler and caused the family to slip and sustain injuries near Sarakki Junction in Kumaraswamy Layout on Friday morning. The injured have been identified as Chand Pasha (26), Tabashuma, and their son Ayaan, the family is a resident of Kadirenahalli Cross.

Rash driving

Chand Pasha, his wife and toddler, were on a bike headed towards Konankunte. An MUV attached to the DG’s office in Nrupathunga Road was also on its way towards Konankunte. According to Tabashuma, the vehicle was being driven rashly and brushed against the bike from behind causing the family to fall.

The driver of the police vehicle was identified as Angadi. Later, passersby shifted the family to a hospital nearby from where they were discharged. K.S. Layout traffic police have registered a case.