Police to question boy again for details

After attending his tuition classes at HSR Layout on Friday evening, the Class 9 boy called his parents to inform them that he was taking a taxi home to Whitefield. Two hours later, his parents realised that something was amiss when they couldn’t reach him on his cellphone. When they called his friends, they were told that he had left at 6.30 p.m.

All through, the frantic parents tried contacting the boy on his cellphone. “The boy’s father works as a manager in a private firm. He told us that, initially, his son’s phone was switched off, but after some time it began to ring,” said the police. However, the taxi driver, not their son, answered the phone. “He told them that he had abducted their son, and disconnected the line.” This was around 10 p.m.

In desperation, the parents contacted the Varthur police. “We first tried to call on the boy’s number, but he did not pick up. We then contacted Uber to get the driver’s mobile and car details,” said an inspector with the Varthur police station.

With the information provided by the taxi company, they launched a hunt for the vehicle. They made contact with the driver, identified as Tabrez, on his cellphone. “We told him that we were tracking him. Soon after, he left the boy near a hotel in Whitefield and escaped with the boy’s cellphone,” the inspector added. “We have clues about Tabrez and efforts are on to track him,” a senior officer said.

The police will be questioning the boy once more to find out what had happened. “We suspect something amiss about the case and are trying to track down the abductor to ascertain the truth,” said M.B. Boralingaiah, DCP, South-East Division, when contacted.

Efforts to contact Uber later did not succeed.

We suspect something amiss about the case and are

trying to track

down the abductor to ascertain

the truth.

M.B. BoralingaiahDCP, South-East Division