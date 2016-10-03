Police station starts ‘Hero of the month’ programme

Police personnel at Kalasipalya station were in a celebratory mood as they cheered their colleges sub-inspector Mallikarjuna and constables Manjunath H. Maggad and Anantaraju who were awarded the station’s first ever ‘Heroes of month’ on Saturday.

For one month, their photos will be displayed in the station’s gallery. This is part of an initiative by the Kalasipalya station inspector S.R. Raghavendra to boost team morale, recognise good work and motivate personnel to always do their best.

In the private sector, ‘Employee of the month’ programmes have been adopted by firms with varied levels of success.

But this is the first time that such an initiative has been adopted by a police station in Bengaluru. Instead of a employee, the winner gets to be a hero for the month.

Police work can be a high-pressure, high-stress job, but a healthy dose of motivational fun can go a long way in boosting morale, say senior police officers. “Such an initiative will not only make them realize the importance of the work that they are doing, but also motivate others,” Mr. Raghavendra told the Hindu .

Mr. Mallikarjuna, Mr. Maggad and Mr. Anantaraju had cracked a series of house break-ins, which had remained unsolved for a long time.

The trio arrested a gang of thieves who specialised in house thefts and recovered 1.25 kilograms of gold valuables and three kilograms of silver articles from them.

Their success was recognised by higher ups. “So we decided to kick-start the ‘Heroes of the month’, which will not only benefit staff but also society at large,” Mr. Raghavendra said.

And it’s also instilling a feeling of healthy competition among the personnel. “Everyone wants to see their photos in the gallery.”