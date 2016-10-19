Police on the lookout for scooter thief

The Banashankari police are on the lookout for a physically challenged person who stole a scooter parked in front of a house on K.R. Road on October 16.
The theft was captured on the CCTV installed outside the house of Rajana, the scooter owner, who later filed a complaint with the police.
According to the police, the accused, who was carrying a bag pack and limping, moved around the house for sometime and then sat on the bike. Later, he pulled out a duplicate key, started the engine and sped away.
The police, who have obtained the CCTV grab, are trying to identify the accused.
