Police on the lookout for scooter thief

The Banashankari police are on the lookout for a physically challenged person who stole a scooter parked in front of a house on K.R. Road on October 16.

The theft was captured on the CCTV installed outside the house of Rajana, the scooter owner, who later filed a complaint with the police.

According to the police, the accused, who was carrying a bag pack and limping, moved around the house for sometime and then sat on the bike. Later, he pulled out a duplicate key, started the engine and sped away.

The police, who have obtained the CCTV grab, are trying to identify the accused.