Police officer shoots himself in Malur station

Raghavendra, a Circle Inspector of Police (CPI), committed suicide in the Malur police station in the early hours of Tuesday.

The 42-year-old officer allegedly shoot himself with the service revolver at around 4 a.m.

Raghavendra is a native of Narasapur in Kolar district.

The deceased reportedly left a death note stating that no one was responsible for his death.

Family problem and work stress are suspected to be the cause for him taking the extreme step.

Central Range Inspector General of Police Seemanth Kumar Singh and Superintendent of Police Divya Gopinath visited the spot.