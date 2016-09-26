Police foil bid to illegally sell antique items

The Kumaraswamy Layout police have arrested a gang of four, which was allegedly trying to illegally sell antique idols.

The accused have been identified as Khalid Saifulla Khan (63) of BTM Layout, Irfan Baig (43) of Sira in Tumakuru, Suleman (24) and Badruddin (39), both residents of Hunsur in Mysuru.

Based on a tip off that four people were trying to sell antique pieces near Hoysala Park, a police team swung into action and arrested them.

Antique articles including elephant idols and water container were found in their possession, which were seized. Also, the two cars the accused used were seized.

“When questioned, they revealed that the antique pieces were found in the agricultural land belonging to accused Suleman. The friends decided to sell it for a huge price and had come to Bengaluru in search of buyers. They has planned to share the money equally later,” the police said.

The Kumaraswamy Layout police have booked the accused under the Antiquities and Art Treasures Act, 1972, Indian Treasure Trove Act, 1878, and other sections of the IPC.