Police fire on two men who fleed during vehicle check

Bengaluru: The Puttenahalli police fired two rounds at two men on a scooter who tried to attack them during a random vehicle check on Monday night.

Inspector Dharmendra and his team were checking vehicles near Puttenahalli in the wake of increasing mugging incidents when two men on a scooter without number plate confronted the police.

The pillion rider pulled out a dagger while the rider tried to run over one of the cops to escape. In the melee, Mr. Dharmendra opened fire .

The duo managed to flee but according to the police, one of them sustained injuries.

The police are on a manhunt got the duo and are checking hospitals and clinics for clues.