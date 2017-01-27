Police file charge sheet against ‘lawyer’

Bengaluru: Three months after arresting Kushbu Sharma, the Pulikeshinagar police on Friday filed a charge sheet against the 27-year-old who allegedly cheated many persons posing as a Supreme Court lawyer, an IAS officer, CEO of a well-known software firm, a celebrity and at times as the daughter of a politician.

The police filed a 306-page charge sheet before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court-I. It contains statements of more than 35 witnesses, bank account details and e-mails.

The charge sheet claims that she is named in over 150 criminal cases. She allegedly posed as a Supreme Court lawyer and cheated many people, including Sankesh, an advocate from Bengaluru. She allegedly duped some industrialists after making false accusations of rape.

Sharma is from Jaipur in Rajasthan. She is a high school dropout.

Recently, she was arrested by the Mumbai Police for cheating. She has been arrested several times, but was released on bail.

She had shifted her base to Bengaluru. She was residing in a paying guest accommodation in Indiranagar. She had told the PG owner that she was a lawyer. The Bengaluru police arrested her on November 4, 2016.