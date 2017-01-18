Police arrest two men for sexually assaulting a woman

After a series of alleged attacks on women at the start of the new year, another incident has come to light. This time, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly drugged by a group of men at a popular pub on Brigade Road on Friday night. They then took her in a car towards their house in Kammanahalli Road and assaulted her on the way before abandoning her on the road.

The woman, battered and bruised, was found by a resident in the neighbourhood on Saturday, who took her to his house. After she regained consciousness, he alerted her friends, who arrived soon after to help her. She later filed a complaint with the jurisdictional women’s police station from where the case was referred to the Banasawadi police on January 15.

Based on the woman’s statement, the police on Wednesday have arrested two men, one a student from Yemen, and charged them under Section 354 of IPC. The accused have been identifies as Ricky alias Thimmanna Uttappa and Ayub Ali. The police have also seized the car that the men used.

The woman, who hails from the North East, works at a BPO in Bengaluru. Last Friday, she went to the pub to meet her friends, but they did not turn up. The accused, who were known to the victim, approached her and reportedly offered her a drink laced with sedative, said the police. They then took her in a car in an unconscious state towards their house in Kammanahalli and sexually assaulted her on the way before dumping her on the road.