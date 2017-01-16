Bengaluru

Pedestrian run over by BMTC bus

A 81-year-old pedestrian died after a BMTC bus hit him in K.R. Puram police limits on Monday morning.

Timmappa (81) was run over on Old Madras Road by a BMTC bus (KA01 FA928) driven by Krishnappa around 7.30 a.m. The police have arrested the driver and detained the vehicle. Further investigation is on.

