Pampa, Gubbi Veeranna, Karanth awards announced

Poet B.A. Sanadi; theatre personality R. Parashivan; writer Nemichandra; and theatre personality Na. Rathna, have been chosen for the prestigious Pampa, Dr. Gubbi Veeranna, Dana Chintamani Attimabbe, and B.V. Karanth awards respectively for 2015.

Besides them, tabla player Suresh Talwalkar, Peter Louis, N. Pushpamala, Rathnamala Prakash, Belakawadi Rangaswamy Iyer, Kamalamma Vitthal Rao, M. Shakuntala, Sattur Imam Sab, M.S. Sindur and Jambanna Amarachinta have been chosen for the prestigious T. Chowdaiah, Varnashilpi Venkatappa, Jakanachari, Santa Shishunala Sharifa, Nijaguna Purandara, Kumaravyasa, Shantala Natya, Janapadashree, Kundanagara Gadinada awards respectively.

Umashree, Minister for Kannada and Culture, on Wednesday said the awards would be conferred at a function organised at Ravindra Kalakshetra on November 15.

While the T. Chowdiah award carries a cash prize of Rs. 5 lakh and a citation, the other awards carry a cash prize of Rs. 3 lakh and a citation, said a release.

Winners are

B.A. Sanadi,

R. Parashivan, Nemichandra,

Na. Rathna