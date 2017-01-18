Painting competition on climate-smart agriculture

Ahead of the congregation of prominent agricultural scientists in the city to chalk out a road map for climate-smart agriculture, the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, wants young minds to give thought to the impact of climate change.

The university will organise a painting competition for students of classes 7 to 9 on Saturday on the theme ‘climate-smart agriculture’, as a curtain-raiser to the the 13th Agricultural Science Congress, which will be held on the UAS campus from February 21 to 24.

The competition will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Botanical Garden of the GKVK campus off Airport Road. Students must report at the venue by 9.30 a.m. along with their school ID cards.

While the organisers will provide drawing sheets, the participants will need to bring the other painting material. They can use pencil, crayons, charcoal, water colour or oil paint, but not sketch pens and markers.

Registration is must and can be done by sending an SMS in the format CSAP<space>Name<space>Class<space>School to 94486 12600 / 92430 65444/ 94490 74993.