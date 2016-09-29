Bengaluru

POCSO accused assaults victim’s mother

He was out on parole, but has been arrested

A POCSO accused who was out on parole to attend his father’s cremation allegedly assaulted the victim’s mother in Tavarekere police station limits on Tuesday.

According to the police, Nagraj was arrested on September 2 under POCSO Act and sent to judicial custody. He was granted parole on September 26 after his father died to perform the last rites.

“After returning from the final rites on Tuesday, the accused was at his home when the minor victim’s mother attended one of the rituals. As the function was coming to an end, Nagraj’s family and the victim’s mother got into an argument. Nagraj, along with his relatives, assaulted Nagrathnamma,” said an investigating officer.

The policemen escorting the accused informed the jurisdictional police. Nagraj was taken into custody and sent to prison on Tuesday evening.

“The complainant approached the jurisdictional police and lodged an assault complaint against seven members of the family of the accused, including Nagraj,” added the officer.

Tavarekere police have registered a case under Section 354 of the IPC.

