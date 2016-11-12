PIL seeks noise level certificate for vehicles

The Karnataka High Court on Friday ordered issue of notices to the State government on a PIL petition seeking a direction to authorities to introduce a system of constant monitoring of vehicle noise and issuance of noise-level under control certificates for motor vehicles on the lines of emission level certificates.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee and Justice Budihal R.B. passed the order on the petition filed by Mohan Krishna H., a resident of Hessarghatta Main Road.

The petitioner has claimed that there is no mechanism to regularly measure the noise caused by a vehicle even though the law has prescribed maximum noise levels for different categories of vehicles as well as different types of horns.