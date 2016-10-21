Bengaluru

Opposing on grounds of cost, trees not justifiable: Congress

Says city needs better infrastructure to ease movement of traffic

The State Congress unit has firmly backed the proposed steel flyover saying the project is the only answer to the traffic chaos on Ballari road. Opposing the project on the grounds of financial cost and removal of trees is not justifiable.

Addressing mediapersons on Thursday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Dinesh Gundu Rao, Agriculture Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and MLC Rizwan Arshad strongly batted for the Rs. 1,791 crore project and said opposition parties, particularly the BJP, are protesting merely to gain political mileage.

They claimed that there is no substance in the BJP’s opposition since the project was first mooted when B.S. Yeddyurappa was the chief minister.

They ‘rubbished’ the BJP’s allegations that the project cost was escalated by Rs. 500 crore and said global tenders were called for executing the project. After earning the ‘IT’ tag, the city has earned a bad name owing to traffic congestion, they said.

Mr. Byre Gowda said toll would be collected from vehicle users to recover the cost. The city needs better infrastructure to ease movement of traffic, he said.

However, the Congress is not against protecting the city’s greenery. But some trees have to be sacrificed for construction of the steel flyover, Mr. Byre Gowda said.





A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 10:37:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/Opposing-on-grounds-of-cost-trees-not-justifiable-Congress/article16077166.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY