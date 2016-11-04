Official postings

S.S. Pattanashetty, Commissioner for Mines and Geology, has been transferred and posted as Secretary to government (MSME and Mines), Commerce and Industries Department.

V.P. Ikkeri, Deputy Commissioner of Shivamogga district, has been appointed as the Commissioner for Survey, Settlement and Land Records, Bengaluru, according to a notification issued by the government.

Rajender Kumar Kataria, Managing Director of the KSRTC, has been placed in concurrent charge of the post of Managing Director, Karnataka Mining and Environment Restoration Corporation. Munish Moudgil, Managing Director of Rajiv Gandhi Rural Housing Corporation Ltd., has been placed in concurrent charge of the post of Managing Director, Mysuru Minerals Ltd., the release said.

The other IAS officers who have been given new postings are: S. Sasikanth Senthil (Director, Mines and Geology), Bagadi Gautham (Deputy Commissioner, Raichur district), M. Lokesh (Deputy Commissioner, Shivamogga district), and Sameer Shukla (Commissioner, Employment and Training, Bengaluru).

Mr. Shukla has also been placed in concurrent charge of the posts of Mission Director, National Rural Livelihood Mission, and Mission Director, National Urban Livelihood Mission.