Now, hire a driver and share the ride

DriveU, an app-based on-demand chauffeur service, on Tuesday launched a ‘Driver Share’ option that allows car owners to get their friends to ride along with them.

The new venture by the Bengaluru-based startup, in association with United Spirits Limited, will enable car owners to not only share their ride with people whom they know but also cut the cost of hiring the driver.

The app is available on Android and iOS. Car owners can invite their friends to join them. and the invited co-riders can choose to accept. Once accepted, riders can track the car and location of the driver throughout the journey.

Ramprasad Shastry, CEO of DriveU, said the initiative would help users share their long commuting time with their friends in their own car. “It will help us also reduce traffic congestion and carbon footprint, and also encourage people to not drive when they are tired or drunk.”

DriveU has 1,500 chauffeurs on board, and the service is available in six cities: Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune. It plans to expand operations to four more cities over the next year.

Describing the association with the young technology company as ‘unique’ and “long term”, Subroto Geed, Senior Vice President-Marketing, United Spirits Limited, said the decision to go with DriveU was based on USL’s goal to “engage with the right partners to create a personalised experience”.