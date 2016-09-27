Nothing wrong in my re-entry, says George

K.J. George, a close confidant of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, rejoined the Cabinet on Monday.

Mr. George resigned on July 18 after the court directed the police to register an FIR against him and two officers in the Dy.SP M.K. Ganapathy case. The CID has given a clean chit to the three in the case.

Mr. George is expected to take over as the Minister for Bengaluru Development once again. In conversation with The Hindu , he speaks about his exit and quick return:

Though the CID has given you a clean chit, the case is still pending in court. Is your re-induction a hurried decision?

I resigned on moral grounds, though it was not warranted, and not because of pressure from the Opposition parties. However, after probing the case, the CID has cleared my name along with two officers. What is pending in the court is a private complaint. Those who filed the complaint have to challenge the CID report with enough evidence. One cannot be termed guilty just because somebody levels allegations. As the CID has vindicated me, there is nothing wrong in inducting me into the Cabinet.

But, isn’t the BJP opposing your re-induction?

The CID has submitted a 500-page report, while filing B Report in the case. Had the BJP any evidence, why did they fail in providing the same to the CID?

You are expected to get the Bengaluru Development portfolio again. What are your plans for the city?

To address myriad problems of the city through a collaborative approach, the Chief Minister had constituted the Bengaluru Blue Print Action Group. I will work towards realising his dream if given the portfolio. Besides that, there are other priority issues such as drinking water and garbage clearance.

What is your take on the allegation of discrimination between rich and poor in the demolition drive on storm-water drains?

Mr. Siddaramaiah himself has clarified that those properties of builders and developers on storm-water drains, however influential, will not be spared.