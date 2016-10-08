No stay for steel elevated road project

The High Court of Karnataka, on Friday, refused to stay the Rs. 1,800 crore six-lane steel elevated road project. However, the court said the project would be subject to the final order to be passed on a petition that has questioned the legality of procedure followed in approving the project.

“The project can continue but it would be subject to the result of the petition,” said a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee and Justice Budihal R.B., while pointing out that project of this nature “cannot be stalled by way of an interim order.”

Namma Bengaluru Foundation, in its PIL petition, said the State had not followed mandatory procedures while approving the project and authorities had not provided important documents, such as project report and feasibility study report despite applications filed under the RTI. The elevated road, to be constructed in steel, would connect Basaveshwara Circle and Hebbal.