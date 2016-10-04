No one wants to live near a dry waste centre

The Hosahalli centre is not the first dry waste collection centre (DWCC) in the city to be hounded so. Two other DWCCs managed by Swachh, an NGO that runs 11 such centres, have run into similar problems.

Another centre in R.R. Nagar also encountered trouble in October last year, with individuals claiming ownership of the land and blocking the way, before finally closing the centre down. Nalini Sekhar of Hasiru Dala, who manages 33 DWCCs in the city, said in many upper middle-class areas, residents are not comfortable with the setting up of garbage disposal units.

A senior solid waste management official of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike said, “Most of the residents feel that DWCCs are an eyesore, and they put pressure on the councillors to remove them. The issue is also complicated by real estate. Garbage units in the locality will only drive down realty prices of the neighbouring plots. So no one wants them in their locality. The councillors need to support us on the ground and convince the residents. But we are increasingly see them siding with the residents.”

Ram Prasad, activist, said, “The city’s residents can’t expect all their trash to be taken out of their locality. It is elitist and unfair to expect villages around the city to handle all of the city’s waste.”

Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, BBMP, said the opposition to DWCCs is not easily explained, given that they are not too different from scrap shops and do not emit foul odour.