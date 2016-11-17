No impact on sale of liquor

Bengaluru: While other industries are floundering, Indian Made Liquor (IML) sales in Karnataka seem to be immune to the chaos following the Centre’s demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes. After a drastic 64 per cent drop in sales on November 9, it was business as usual. Sales are back to the average of 1.6 lakh cases per day.

"Sales have not been affected for IML and beer while wine sales have seen a negligible drop," said an Excise Department official.

One of the key reasons is that most wine shops and bar owners in the city have swipe machines. Those that don’t are accepting old notes — if they don’t have to return change.

“Sales have not gone down. Our shop has always had a card swipe machine, as we get a lot of customers who make large purchases. Now, even smaller purchases in the Rs. 200-Rs. 300 range are being made through cards,” said Manjunath, owner of a wine shop in Domlur.

But smaller shops without card machines are seeing a drop in business, as customer are turning to competitors who have card machines.

“We are accepting old bank notes only if we don't have to return change. However, our customers are usually those who make purchases in the Rs. 100-Rs. 200 range. They have stopped showing up as we don't have a card swipe machine. If this does not change soon, we will have to apply for a card swipe machine,” said the owner of a store in Shivajinagar.

However, according to the Excise Department, sales decreased only on November 9. “The day after the announcement, only 57 thousand cases of Indian Made Liquor (IML) were sold. But, the sales figure was back to the average the next day,” a senior official said.

Sales across Karnataka

Average sales of IML: 1.6 lakh cases/per day

Sales on November 9: 0.57 lakh cases

Beer sale remains unaffected: Around 75,000 cases per day