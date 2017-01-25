No end in sight to cab drivers’ woes

Thousands of driver partners, who rushed to sign up with aggregators Ola and Uber when they launched services in the city four years ago, are now a disgruntled lot. Initially promised a comfortable standard of living, they are now struggling to make ends meet, they say.

From 2013, these drivers saw incomes up to ₹60,000 a month. This prompted many to buy cars on loans. Assured of high incomes through repeated advertisements by the aggregators, thousands more signed up.

Three years later, the advertisements still promise income up to ₹1 lakh a month. But many drivers who signed up on these platforms say it was the worst decision of their lives. “They organised sign-up camps and promised bank loans. Initially, we earned a lot of money and even made long-term plans for things like our children’s education. But it has gone downhill from there. Today, to make the kind of money they promise, you will have to drive more than 12 hours a day and often more,” said a driver who did not wish to be named.

Drivers have taken to the streets frequently in the past one-and-a-half years. However, most of these protests fizzled out because of lack of participation. Those who chose to protest were surprised to see SMS from aggregators encouraging drivers to call the police. SMS warning drivers that they would be blacklisted for breaking rules and others calling the striking drivers ‘miscreants’ were sent out. “We had our hopes pinned on the Transport Department, but even they have expressed helplessness,” said Tanveer Pasha, president of the OTU Drivers’ and Owners’ Union.

Transport Department officials have now called for a meeting of drivers and company officials on Wednesday. However, it is unlikely to yield results. “We will see what can be done,” said Transport Commissioner M.K. Aiyappa.

However, other officials from the Transport Department are sceptical. “The drivers want us to force the companies to hike rates. It is not a popular measure. Why should we stop them from charging less?,” a senior official asked. The other complaint that drivers from outside the State working in Karnataka was also dismissed by an official as “unlikely”. “If they give us information about individual cases, we can act on them. I don't think this is true,” the official said.