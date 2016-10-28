Ninth edition of BIFFes from Feb. 2

The ninth edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) will be held next February, in the city and in Mysuru.

According to sources in the Information Department, the event will be held from February 2 to 9.

N. Vidyashankar will be the artistic director for BIFFes for the third consecutive year and the office of the festival will start functioning from November 2, sources said.

Sources said that Rs. 4 crore will be earmarked for organising the event.

Films will be screened at PVR cinemas at Orion Mall, Rajajinagar, in Bengaluru, which has 11 screens under one roof. It will be at INOX Cinemas in Mysuru.

This time, the event has been pushed to February because of the Cauvery crisis.

“Failure to maintain international film festival calendar affected the prospects of BIFFes getting international recognition and affected the credibility of the festival. The government which promised to set up Directorate of BIFFes in July to facilitate smooth organisation of the event failed to keep up its promise,” regretted a senior film critic.

Sources said that more than 180 films from over 65 countries will be screened.