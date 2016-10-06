New software to speed up disbursal of ration cards

In a bid to cut down the tedious procedure to get ration cards, the government is developing a new software. Once this is ready, one can get ration cards within 15 days by just providing the Aadhaar number.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister U.T. Khader, however, refused to indicate a time frame for the commencement of the new system.

He also announced that ration cardholders would get rice instead of two kg of wheat in the coming months as there was less demand for wheat.

Mr. Khader said his department officials would conduct raids on petrol bunks to verify if they have adopted accurate measuring practices.

