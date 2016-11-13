New Corona AC sleeper from Bengaluru to Tirupati

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will introduce new Corona AC sleeper services on the Bengaluru-Tirupati route from November 21 at a fare of Rs. 550.
The bus will leave Bengaluru at 11 p.m. and reach Tirupati at 5 a.m, said a release.
In the return trip, it will leave Tirupati at 11.30 p.m. and reach Bengaluru at 5.30 a.m.
Advance reservation of tickets for the above service can be made at various reservation counters in Bengaluru city and across the State.
Apart from these, commuters can also book tickets through private reservation counters in neighbouring States — Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telengana, Maharastra, Goa, Puducherry and Kerala.
You can also book tickets onhttp://www.ksrtc.in
