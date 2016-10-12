Nearly 9 lakh adults in State outside ambit of Aadhaar

Just about nine lakh adults in Karnataka, mostly in Bengaluru, are expected to be outside the ambit of Aadhaar by the end of December, when most of the 6.46-crore population will have an Aadhaar card.

Currently, about 71.55 lakh people (11.07 per cent of population), including 36 lakh children in the 0 to 5 age group and 17 lakh children in the 5 to 17 age group, are yet to get an Aadhaar card. “We are expecting to cover this section over the next three months,” said H.L. Prabhakar, Project Director, UID and Karnataka Resident Data Hub.

Currently, the daily average successful enrolment is about 30,000.

“The nine lakh adults belong to that section of the population which has little or no interface with the government. However, with many financial institutions now seeking Aadhaar number and many others seeing the benefit of having a card, we hope this group will also come on board. But this will be a slow process,” a senior government official said.

Meanwhile, to cover the population of Bengaluru before the end of the year, the number of enrolment centres is being increased from the current 223 to 500. Anganwadi workers across the State have been issued 2,000 tablets to enrol children up to the age of five.

Sources said that among other sections of the society, Aadhaar enrolment has been quick since a large section of the population receives government benefits, which includes scholarships, financial assistance and ration.

Tumakuru tops

Tumakuru district, where Aadhaar enrolment commenced early, has the least pending cases with just about 2.5 per cent of the population yet to be covered. More than 27.64 lakh population (97.49 per cent) has been covered, and just about 71,000 people are to be enrolled. Mysuru district comes second with 96.25 per cent of the 31.76 lakh population having an an Aadhaar card. Bengaluru Urban comes last among the 30 districts with about 19.07 per cent of the 1.01 crore population yet to be registered. By year end, Bengaluru is expected to have the highest population without an Aadhaar card in the State.

Number for the newborn

With Aadhaar registration at Vani Vilas Hospital in Bengaluru regarded a success, a proposal is being readied to convince big private maternity hospitals to have digital identity registration process so that newborns can be enrolled for Aadhaar. The enrolment in Vani Vilas Hospital, which commenced in August this year, sees an average enrolment of 30 newborns.

Sources said that babies receive an independent number but will be attached with the parents’ card till they attain the age of five. They will have to have biometric updates after 5 and 15 years, they added.