Navy divers join the search; police arrest film producer

Search operations continued on the third day at Thippagondahalli reservoir for the bodies of the two actors who dived from a helicopter during an action sequence for a film and drowned. An expert divers' team from Mangaluru has joined the operations. The four men have expertise in diving to a depth of 100 ft.

This team has joined the NDRF and fire and emergency service personnel who have been conducting searches since Monday.

Anil and Raghav Uday, who jumped from the helicopter along with the film’s hero, Duniya Vijay, have been missing since Monday afternoon. The Tavarekere police arrested producer Sundar Gowda on Tuesday evening and took him into judicial custody for 14 days. The director, stunt director, and other accused are absconding. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered.

The heavy silt in the reservoir has turned the waters turbid, bringing down underwater visibility. This is hampering the search and rescue operations, K.K. Pradeep, emergency coordinator, National Disaster Response Force, told The Hindu.