Narrow escape for family as van bursts into flames

A family of four had a narrow escape after the van they were travelling in caught fire on Electronics City flyover near Bommanahalli around 4.45 p.m. on Friday.

The family was going towards Hosur, when the driver noticed the engine spewing out fumes. He stopped on the busy flyover and urged the passengers to get out. Eyewitnesses told the police that moments later the vehicle engulfed the flames. No one was injured.

Traffic on both ends of the flyover came to a halt for nearly two hours and it took two fire tenders to put out the blaze, the police said.

It was later learned that the car had been fitted with an LPG tank. “We have seized the vehicle and summoned RTO officials for a detailed report. The family left the scene and we are yet to contact them,” a police officer said.