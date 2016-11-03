NCERT syllabus for PU arts, commerce from next year

Over the last five academic years, PU science students have been following the syllabus prescribed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). However, their counterparts pursuing arts and commerce have been left behind.

While the curriculum for commerce and arts streams have been revised, they have still not been upgraded to the NCERT syllabus. “Both arts and commerce syllabus have been revised on the model of the NCERT textbooks, but large chunks have material framed by experts from the State. This will change from the next academic year and it will be entirely based on the NCERT syllabus,” an official said.

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education is planning to make the switch from the 2017-2018 academic year. “While we are confident that we can adopt the commerce syllabus for the 2017-2018 academic year, it may be be a challenge to do it for the arts stream. We will have to ensure that the arts syllabus is meticulously translated as a majority of those pursuing the subjects are Kannada-medium students,” a source in the department said. Of the 34 subjects (across Commerce, Science and Arts) studied at the PU level, 11 are languages and 23 are core subjects. “Of the 23 subjects, we have adopted the NCERT syllabus for four subjects. Of the remaining subjects, the NCERT syllabus is available for 10 subjects, and it will be implemented soon. The State syllabus will be followed for the other,” the source pointed out.

Officials also said that the department is in the process of short-listing candidates who will be part of the committee that would help oversee the transition.

L. Ramu, principal of MES Pre-University College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Bengaluru, said that the shift to the NCERT syllabus was the need of the hour. Across the country, other States are working on adopting a common syllabus so that it will be easy for students to compete against each other at the higher education level. “This year, although the decision to make the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test the qualifying exam for medical admissions was done late, PU students could manage as science syllabus was under the NCERT,” he said.