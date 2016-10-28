Bengaluru

NCB busts lab used for making drugs

It was functioning in the kitchen of a house in Secunderabad; Bengaluru link found

Following the arrest of Rajasekhar Reddy, an Indian Air Force Wing Commander in Maharashtra, a scientist in Hyderabad and his wife based in Bengaluru, and seizure of 231 kg of amphetamine in the first week of October, the Narcotics Control Bureau has busted a drug making laboratory in a house in Secunderabad.

The laboratory was functioning in the kitchen of a house in Vidyapuri, Sainikpuri. The house was taken on rent allegedly by Rajasekhar Reddy.

The lab is suspected to have been used to further process amphetamine and test the contraband. “A man called Ramu, who is absconding, is suspected to be the chemist who made the drugs,” said an NCB officer.

Further investigation is on to check the involvement of others in running the laboratory and the illegal business. The seized items from the laboratory were produced before a sessions court in Hyderabad.

