Murder over road widening

The Avalahalli police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a 55-year-old woman to death in Srinivasa Nagar on Wednesday noon.

The deceased is Shakunthalamma, wife of Marappa. The police said the victim’s husband and daughter-in-law sustained injuries too and were rushed to the hospital. The accused, Ramesh, has been arrested.

According to the police, Ramesh wanted to widen the road and erect a pathway, but it was opposed by Marappa and his family. Because of this, Ramesh had to cross their house to get to his house. Ramesh would hurl abuses at the family whenever he passed their house. He did the same on Wednesday and this led to the scuffle.