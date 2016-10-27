Bengaluru

Murder over road widening

The Avalahalli police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a 55-year-old woman to death in Srinivasa Nagar on Wednesday noon.

The deceased is Shakunthalamma, wife of Marappa. The police said the victim’s husband and daughter-in-law sustained injuries too and were rushed to the hospital. The accused, Ramesh, has been arrested.

According to the police, Ramesh wanted to widen the road and erect a pathway, but it was opposed by Marappa and his family. Because of this, Ramesh had to cross their house to get to his house. Ramesh would hurl abuses at the family whenever he passed their house. He did the same on Wednesday and this led to the scuffle.



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 7:48:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/Murder-over-road-widening/article16082596.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY