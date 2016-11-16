Motorcyclist run over by car, dies

A 24-year-old motoryclist was killed on the spot after being run over by a car on Begur Road around 8.40 p.m. on Monday.

The deceased, Ifteqhar (24), was a resident of Begur and worked as a carpenter. He was returning home from work at the time of the accident.

Rash driving

The car driver, who was driving rashly according to the police, abandoned the car and fled the scene.

Passers-by rushed Ifteqhar to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The Electronics City traffic police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the driver.