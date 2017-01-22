Mohan Katarki pulls out of State legal team arguing Cauvery dispute

Mohan V. Katarki, senior lawyer of the Supreme Court, has resigned from the State legal team, which has been arguing the Cauvery water dispute case in the Apex Court.

Mr. Katarki was part of the team headed by Fali S. Nariman. Mr. Katarki’s resignation assumes significance as the Apex Court would be hearing the case on February 7. The court had directed Karnataka to release 2,000 cusecs of Cauery water to Tamil Nadu.

It is believed that Water Resources Minister M.B. Patil had invited Mr. Katarki for a meeting of the State’s legal team held last Saturday at New Delhi to discuss inter-state river water sharing disputes, including that of Cauvery, Krishna and Mahadayi.

Speaking to The Hindu on Sunday, Mr. Katarki said “Yes, I have resigned” from the State legal team. However, he declined to give reasons for his resignation.

A few months ago, V.S. Ugrappa, Congress leader and MLC, had blasted Mr. Katarki for issuing a media statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention was “not a viable option” to resolve the Mahadayi water dispute, which is contrary to the government stance. “Being an advocate, Mohan Katarki has no professional ethics,” Mr. Ugrappa said, rebuking the team for making public statements totally opposed to the government’s stance.

On Saturday last, Mr. Patil had meeting with the senior officials of the Water Resources as well as of the Law departments, and took stock of the status of the inter-river water disputes being fought in tribunals and the Supreme court.

A few days ago, Brijesh Kalappa, legal adviser to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, had resigned from his post to represent Karnataka at the final hearing of the Cauvery dispute in the Supreme Court.