Modi to visit Belagavi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Belagavi on Sunday to participate in the valedictory of the year-long centenary celebrations of the Karnataka Lingayat Education (KLE) Society.

He will be in Belagavi for about a hour. Mr. Modi will arrive at the KSRP Training Centre helipad at 1.30 p.m. and proceed to the district stadium at 1.40 p.m. to address the KLE event.

After participating in the event, he will leave from Sambra airport at 3.05 p.m. and reach Pune by 3.55 p.m, according to official sources.

As a large number of students are participating in the event, efforts are being made to help the youth connect with Mr. Modi by creating awareness among them about the PM Modi App, sources said.

As many as 15 Wi-Fi enabled kiosks are being set up near the venue of the programme to help people download the app in two minutes.