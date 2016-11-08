Model Business Summit today

The Department of Commerce, Christ Junior College, will organise the Model Business Summit 2.0 on its premises on Hosur Road on Tuesday.

According to a release, the summit aims to show students the intricacies of modern-day finance and investment, with emphasis on research and negotiation. More than 100 students from Christ Junior College and six other colleges in the city are expected to participate.

The summit will help the students improve their entrepreneurial skills. It will also allow the participants to delve into the decision-making process of a top-level government executive, the release said.