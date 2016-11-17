Mobile planetariums planned for school students in rural areas

The State government has decided to launch a mobile planetarium in each revenue division for students in rural areas. The estimated cost of each unit will be Rs 1.2 crore.

It would help school students in rural areas get the planetarium experience, Minister for Science and Technology and Programme Implementation M.R. Seetharam told presspersons here on Wednesday.

Another regional science centre would be set up on the campus of University of Mysore with the support of the Union Ministry of Culture at a cost of Rs 14.5 crore.

This would be completed in September 2018.

A 3D digital planetarium would be established on the campus of the Dharwad Regional Science Centre at a cost of Rs. 22 crore, he said.

A state-of-the-art planetarium with latest facilities was being established at a cost of Rs. 25 crore at the Pilikula Regional Science Centre near Mangaluru. This would be the first of its kind in the country.

Digital planetariums

Two more digital planetariums at a cost of Rs. 5.75 crore were being established on the Univeristy of Horticultural Science campus at Bagalkot and the Karnataka State Women University campus at Vijayapura, the Minister said.

The Minister said a sub-regional centre would be set up at a cost of Rs. 4 crore in each district.

To popularise science learning, the department had been giving scholarships to graduate and post graduate students. The scholarship amount had been hiked from Rs. 10,000 per applicant to Rs. 15,000 per month, he said.

Mr. Seetharam said a knowledge resource centre for science and technology was proposed to be set up at the JSS University at Suttur in Nanjangud taluk in Mysuru district with the support of Rs. 15 crore from the Centre.

Regional Science Centre to come

up on the

campus of University of Mysore