'Minister claims to be open to suggestions, but did not listen to us’

BENGALURU: The meeting of city legislators called to discuss the controversial steel flyover project witnessed heated arguments between BJP legislators and Bengaluru Development Minister K.J. George over the alleged lack of public consultation and transparency in execution of the Rs. 1,791-crore project.

Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development) Mahendra Jain, BDA Commissioner Rajkumar Khatri, BBMP Commissoner Manjunath Prasad and BMRDA Commissioner Pradeep Singh Kharola were present.

Terming the meeting an ‘eye wash’, legislators of the BJP and JD(S) walked out as Mr. George refused to listen to their views on alternatives.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers and Parliamentary Affairs H.N. Ananth Kumar also opposed the project from Basaveshwara Circle to Hebbal. “The government should not go ahead with the project without wider consultations with citizen groups and experts, and an environment impact assessment study,” he said.

Sources said there were heated arguments between former law minister S. Suresh Kumar and Mr. George when the latter questioned the motives for opposition to the project.

When Mr Suresh Kumar and P.C. Mohan, BJP MP, suggested various alternative routes to Kempegowda International Airport and construction of small flyovers at various junctions on Ballari Road to ease traffic congestion, sources said Mr. George mocked Mr Suresh Kumar saying it would end up ‘like magic boxes’ like the one constructed at Kaveri junction about a decade ago by the JD (S)-BJP coalition government, which is not benefiting commuters.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MP, is learnt to have been repeatedly interrupted by Mr George. Mr Chandrasekhar questioned the irregular nature of public consultation and the fact that no alternate mobility solutions were considered. He asked why the project was not discussed first within the Bengaluru Metropolitan Planning Committee. He further pointed out that the project cost had not taken into account the GST component, which would further escalate the total cost.

There was a heated argument when Mr Chandrasekhar pointed out various lacuna and Mr George interrupted saying that the matter is sub-judice and asked him to put his comments in writing. The MP demanded to know why he was invited to the meeting when the minister refused to answer any of his queries.

Irked over repeated interruptions by Mr George and lack of clarity, BJP MLAs walked out of the meeting. JD (S) legislators followed suit.

Karnataka Congress Working President Dinesh Gundu Rao told reporters that the BJP has been politicising the project and misleading the public.

People Speak

“The steel flyover is meant to quickly transport the ‘political class’ residing in central Bengaluru and Sadashiva Nagar to the airport with little benefit to common air passengers residing in other parts of the city,”says S.S. Murthy, former director, NITK Suratkal, and ex-VC, Central University, Kalaburagi.

“We are ready to hand over the project to the Union government. Let them show if it can be executed for Rs. 1,350 crore,” says Bengaluru Development Minister K.J. George.

“The steel flyover meeting was an eyewash,”says Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MP.

“The project is essential to ease traffic on Ballari Road,” says Dinesh Gundu Rao, working president, KPCC.

“I urge the government not to go head with the project without proper consultations with citizen groups, experts and an environment impact assessment,”says Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers and Parliamentary Affairs H.N. Ananth Kumar.