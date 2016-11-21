Marginal dip in arrival of international patients

Several hospitals reported a marginal dip in the number of international patients. Narayana Health City reported a 10 to 15 per cent reduction in November. “While usually we get around 1,000 patients a month, this month the number may be around 800 to 850,” said Guruprasad, head of International Patient Care, Narayana Health City. Initially when the demonetisation move was announced, there were a few patients who didn’t have money, as they had exchanged what they had into rupees, said Dr. Guruprasad. “However now patients ask us before flying in about the money situation and we advise them on the situation beforehand,” he added. Fortis Hospitals also saw slightly fewer patients, while at Manipal Hospital and Apollo Hospital, sources said that there was not much difference in footfall as most patients had booked appointments several weeks earlier.