Marathon: Roads in CBD closed for traffic from 4 a.m. to 12 noon

Major roads in the Central Business District, including Kasturba Road, Hudson Circle, Siddalingaiah Circle, Queens Circle, CTO Circle, part of Ambedkar Veedhi, Rajbhavan Road, and Cubbon Road, will be closed for traffic from 4 a.m. to 12 noon owing to the Bengaluru Marathon-2016 event at Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.
Vehicles coming towards these areas have been asked to take alternative routes. Heavy vehicles have also been banned during the event. Parking facilities for the participants have been arranged at UB City and St. Joseph’s College grounds.
