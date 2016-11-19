Many kiosks still unsecured: Police

Despite directions to banks to install CCTV cameras and post guards at all ATMs, many kiosks remain unsecured, police say.

“We are meeting bank officials regularly to educate them about the importance of security cover, but only 70 per cent of ATM kiosks are yet to be secured,” said an officer.

All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) General Secretary C.H. Venkatachalam acknowledged that banks are not following safety measures in all the ATMs. “We have been telling banks to implement the security directions provided by the police. But they are not doing so,” he said, adding that such measures are not being implemented due to cost factors.

P. Ravindranath, chairman, Karnataka chapter of Central Association of Private Security Industry, said that while private banks are adopting technology over manpower for security, public sector banks are yet to catch up. “The cost to company for a well trained guard is Rs. 25,000 but banks prefer old people who offer their services at half the price,” he said.