Management of festival waste: Core zones fail Bengaluru

This year was a test case for better management of festival waste, as the civic body, with the help of citizens’ groups, tried to replicate the successful Yelahanka model across the city. The result is out and the BBMP’s report card does not look good.

The core zones — East, West and South, which account for two-thirds of the city — are littered with the remnants of the festivities with little by way of waste management. The good news, though, is that the initiative was successful in the outer zones.

N.S. Ramakanth, member, BBMP’s Solid Waste Management Expert Committee, also co-ordinating the citizen participation, said that apart from Yelahanka, the new zones which have embraced the idea successfully were Dasarahalli, Bommanahalli, Mahadevapura and parts of R.R. Nagar. “The biggest setback has been in East, West and South zones, which have 44 wards each. There seems to be no progress here” he said adding that the production of green waste is maximum in the core areas, defeating the pan-city drive to prevent additional load at landfills.

Rangaswamy C.E. of Street Vendors’ Association said that while waste from Magadi Road, Tumakuru Road, Mysuru Road and Yelahanka have been cleared, waste from Malleswaram, K.R. Market, Russell Market, Old Pete, Kanakapura Road and Banashankari is strewn on the roads.

However, Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, SWM, BBMP, claimed that significant success was made in the core zones. “We have collected nearly 100 tonnes from East and West zones. South is better than the two in collection. We are yet to make a fully informed assessment as the work is still on. But the success rate may reach 80 per cent,” he claimed.

Activists and volunteers on the ground do not share this view. They say that a clear picture will emerge only after a quantum analysis of green waste (estimated to be 500 tonnes) at the compost pits over the next two days.

In many areas, volunteers alleged that BBMP was not responding to calls as most officials were on holiday. Many complaints on these lines were reported on a WhatsApp group comprising officials and volunteers from V.V. Puram and Ulsoor. “While volunteers are working overtime during the festive season, it was imperative that officials did so too,” said Mr. Ramakanth.

A success story this year is Peenya Industrial Area in Dasarahalli zone. “It produces the biggest chunk of green waste. The farm of Mr. Krishnamurthy, president, Peenya association, has taken more than 60 tonnes of green waste. We will be lifting more on Thursday,” said Ramprasad, zonal co-ordinator for Dasarahalli.