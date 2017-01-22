Bengaluru

Man run over by KSRTC bus

A 45-year-old electrician was killed on the spot when he came under the rare-wheels of a moving KSRTC bus near Khodey Circle in Majestic on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh, a resident of Vyalikaval. He had gone to Bidadi to visit his relatives and was returning back in the bus when the incident happened.

According to the police, the bus slowed down near Khodey Cirlce and Suresh was trying to alight, when he slipped and came under the wheels.

The Chickpet traffic police have arrested the bus driver Lingappa and conductor Mehboob Sab for further investigations.

