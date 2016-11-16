Man kills two minor sons

A man allegedly killed his two minor sons after having a fight with his wife at Subramanyapura on Wednesday. The victims are Shivashankar (5) and Aditya (4).

Satish, a native of Kalaburagi, was living with wife and two sons at Beereshwara Nagar. He used to have frequent fights with his wife. On Tuesday night, the couple had a quarrel. On Wednesday his wife left for work, leaving Satish and the children at home.

When she returned home, she found her two sons dead with strangulation marks. Satish is absconding .