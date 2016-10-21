Man held for entering Vidhana Soudha with Rs. 2 cr.

The Vidhana Soudha security police caught a man trying to enter the premises with over Rs. 2 crore kept in a box in a SUV on Friday afternoon.

The security personnel who stopped the vehicle for a routine check found the cash kept in the box lying in the backseat of the vehicle. The police also found a black coat and a few files pertaining to court cases along with a laptop bag.

The driver, identified as Siddarth, has been taken into custody for questioning.