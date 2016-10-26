Man arrested for murdering temple guard to rob hundi

The Jnanabharathi police have arrested a 30-year-old habitual offender for allegedly murdering a 60-year-old security guard of Male Mahadeshwara temple in Nagarabhavi on October 5.

The suspect, Kumar, is a resident of Kalasipalya. He had allegedly murdered the guard to steal the donation box, said the police

According to investigators, Kumar is named in multiple criminal cases and was convicted in two theft cases. He has been named in more than 40 cases of stealing donation boxes in and around the State.