Madhukar Angur’s complaints against directors of Alliance school quashed

In a setback to Madhukar Angur, the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday quashed all the complaints lodged by him with the police against his business partners on the allegations of forging digital signature on share transfer forms to become directors of the Alliance Business School (ABS) Pvt. Ltd., illegal opening of bank accounts, and unseating him from the post of Chancellor of the Alliance University.

Justice Anand Byrareddy passed the order while allowing the petitions filed by Sudhir Angur, whose designation was shown as Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the university in the petitions, and Abhay Govind Chebbi, Prakash Siddappa, Shaila Chebbi Govind, Mala Madikeri Srinivas Gouda, and Prakash Budoor, all directors of the ABS, and Govind Chebbi.

A total six complaints — four by Mr. Madhukar Angur, one by his wife Priyanka B.S., and another by then director Krishna Mohan Ramineni — were filed between April 2015 and April 2016. However, Mr. Krishna Mohan had later withdrawn his allegation while clarifying that the complaint was filed unwillingly at the behest of Mr. Madhukar Angur and declared that his digital signatures filed before the Registrar of Companies (RoC) were not forged by the accused-petitioners.

While claiming that Mr. Madhukar Angur, who has been designated as a former director and suspended Chancellor of the university in the petitions, had misappropriated university funds to the tune of several crores, the petitioners had contended that his complaints against them were false.

The court, while allowing their pleas, held that Section 213 of the Companies Act, 2013 provides for proper recourse available to persons complaining of fraud, misfeasance or other misconduct and such issues initially come under the the jurisdiction of National Company Law Tribunal, which would first investigate the mater and later, if required, to be tried before a special court.

As the Section 213 is yet to come into force for want of a notification by the government, the court said that allegations made in the complaints come under the purview of Section 237 of the Companies Act, 1956, under which criminal court is hardly vested with jurisdiction to deal with such issues.

Holding that criminal complaints are not maintainable, the court clarified that Mr. Madhukar Angur could agitate these issues under the provisions of the Companies Act, and the issue of illegal removal from the post of Chancellor before an appropriate forum.

