Bengaluru

M.S. Subbulakshmi Award regional finals on Nov. 5

The Karnataka Regional Final for ‘M.S. Subbulakshmi Award 2016’ hosted by The Hindu and Sa Re Ga Ma on November 5 will see the participation of five contestants. Surabhi Pusthakam, Shreya Kolathaya N., Abhirama G. Bode, Sriram Sastry and Swetha Sriram will be vying to be part of the grand finale of Classical Voice of the Year 2016, to be held at Chennai on November 13.

The five contestants are professional singers with several achievements to their name. Abhirama G. Bode is the recipient of a scholarship from the Karnataka Sangeetha Nritya Academy; Sriram Sastry, a graded artiste of AIR, is the recipient of a national scholarship by the Ministry of Culture; Shreya Kolathaya has received the ‘Suvarna Prathibhe’ from the government of Karnataka; Surabhi Pusthakam is a graded vocalist of AIR and also a veena player; while Swetha Sriram has won many awards, including the Purandaradasa Competition conducted by the Kannada Samaja.

The MS Subbulakshmi Awards is an annual event held in memory of the queen of carnatic music.

Incidentally, the nation celebrates her birth centenary this year. The awards are presented to young and promising carnatic vocalists.

The judges for the competition are Dr K. Krishnakumar, S. Rajeshwari and Srimushnam V. Raja Rao.

(M.S. Subbulakshmi Award 2016, Karnataka Regional Finals, November 5, Gandhi Bhavan, Kumara Park East, 6 p.m.)

