ePaper
Just In
11mins
Coronavirus India lockdown Day 83 live updates | All-party meeting today to discuss Delhi's COVID-19 situation
21mins
Coronavirus | Pandemic leads to a bicycle boom, and shortage, around world
1hr
Atlanta police shooting of black man was a homicide, coroner says
1hr
Morning Digest: India’s rise in COVID-19 cases third-fastest globally; Pakistan firing in Poonch kills soldier, and more
1hr
Coronavirus | China’s Beijing re-institutes measures to contain new outbreak
2hrs
Marcelo takes a knee as Real Madrid wins 3-1 against Eibar
2hrs
French leader Emmanuel Macron rejects racism but colonial statues to remain
3hrs
Market associations to keep stores open: CAIT
3hrs
Coronavirus lockdown | Efforts of administration to tackle hunger have been inadequate: report
3hrs
Coronavirus | Hit hard by lockdown, museums in Goa await govt. approval to reopen
3hrs
Coronavirus | Maharashtra grants ₹15 cr. for hospital in Mira Bhayander
3hrs
Coronavirus | Ghana’s Health Minister contracts COVID-19
3hrs
Coronavirus | Entire Defence Colony cannot be containment zone, says HC
4hrs
Four girls drown while bathing in pond in Gujarat
4hrs
Coronavirus | Maharashtra govt. to use social media to identify blood donors
Home
News
National
International
States
Cities
Coronavirus
Video & Podcast
Expert Speak
All Reports
E-BOOK
Opinion
Cartoon
Columns
Editorial
Interview
Lead
Readers' Editor
Comment
Open Page
Letters
Business
Agri-Business
Industry
Economy
Markets
Budget 2020
Stock Quotes
Sport
Cricket
Football
Hockey
Tennis
Athletics
Motorsport
Races
Other Sports
Crossword+
Entertainment
Art
Dance
Movies
Music
Reviews
Theatre
Life & Style
Fashion
Fitness
Food
Motoring
Travel
Homes and gardens
Luxury
thREAD
Subscribe
Start your trial
Why pay for news? -
Know More
Long lines outside banks, post offices
Share On
Cities
Bengaluru
Chennai
Coimbatore
Delhi
Hyderabad
Kochi
Kolkata
Mumbai
Kozhikode
Madurai
Mangaluru
Puducherry
Thiruvananthapuram
Tiruchirapalli
Vijayawada
Visakhapatnam
Bengaluru
Chennai
Coimbatore
Delhi
Hyderabad
Kochi
Kolkata
Mumbai
Kozhikode
Madurai
Mangaluru
Puducherry
Thiruvananthapuram
Tiruchirapalli
Vijayawada
Visakhapatnam
Watch | India-China border standoff explained
News
Cities
Bengaluru
Bengaluru
Long lines outside banks, post offices
November 10, 2016 16:54 IST
Updated:
December 02, 2016 14:38 IST
Share Article
PRINT
A
A
A
November 10, 2016 16:54 IST
Updated:
December 02, 2016 14:38 IST
1/1
Photo: V. Sreenivasa Murthy
1/1
Photo: V. Sreenivasa Murthy
Other Slideshows
A glimpse into the ropes of highlining in India
Buffaloes, the ultimate stars of Karnataka’s Kambala race
The curious case of roses at Bengaluru’s K.R. Market
Bengaluru’s Kolar Gold Fields: Vestiges of the golden past
Odds galore, but Karnataka’s silk city Ramanagara survives
In pictures: Man stuck in well rescued in Bengaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
Close X
TRENDING TODAY
India-China
Nepal
Coronavirus
celebrity
death
81K
|
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead
60K
|
COVID-19 | While no one’s watching, cases spiral in Andheri (East)
30K
|
Obituary | Sushant Singh Rajput leaves behind a short, but sparkling, legacy of films
29K
|
News Analysis | India may have undercounted cases
28K
|
Sushant Singh Rajput death | Reactions
26K
|
Private schools in Karnataka suspend online classes, start surveys
22K
|
Malad spins out of control as cases double in 12 days
21K
|
Nepal passes amendment on new map
20K
|
Coronavirus | India to witness COVID-19 peak in mid-November, says ICMR study