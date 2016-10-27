Lokayukta court hearing today on admittance of five cases against BSY

Despite the string of legal respites State BJP chief B.S. Yeddyurappa has got recently — the latest being his acquittal in the South West Mining company case on Wednesday, he is still facing four other corruption cases — two in Shivamogga Lokayukta Court and two FIRs under probe by the Lokayukta police in Bengaluru.

These are apart from a crucial hearing in the Special Lokayukta Court in Bengaluru on Thursday regarding the admittance of five complaints pertaining to 15 instances of misuse of power to denotify land during his tenure as Chief Minister. These were the same cases that were quashed by the High Court in November 2015 on the grounds that the procedure to grant sanction for prosecution by the then Governor was not in accordance with procedure.

Advocates Sirajin Pasha and K.N. Balaraj have now re-filed the five cases after the incumbent Governor, Vajubhai R. Vala, opined that his sanction was not needed for the cases as Mr. Yeddyurappa was no longer the Chief Minister. If the court orders trial, the former Chief Minister will have to face the five cases which cost him the Chief Minister’s post in 2011.

In Bengaluru Lokayukta, Mr. Yeddyurappa has two FIRs pending, both pertaining to instances of denotification of land at Kacharakanahalli and Gangenahalli in the city. The Kacharakanahalli case is the 16th FIR registered based on the CAG report. The High Court has quashed 15 FIRs.

Appeal in SC

Even as Mr. Yeddyurappa’s appeal to quash the Kacharakanahalli case is pending before the High Court, the State government has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court order quashing the 15 FIRs based on the CAG report.

The Gangenahalli case FIR, in which another former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is also named as an accused, is under probe by the Lokayukta police.

Meanwhile, two cases in which Shivamogga-based lawyer B. Vinod is a complainant are pending before the Shivamogga Lokayukta Court.